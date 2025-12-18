Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of GS stock opened at $871.97 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $919.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $805.59 and a 200-day moving average of $749.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $971.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $792.67.

View Our Latest Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.