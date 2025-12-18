Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 320

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 292 to GBX 320 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HBR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 279.60.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 206.60 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 146.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 297.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

