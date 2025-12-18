Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Dexus Industria REIT
