Dexus Industria REIT (DXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2025

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Dexus Industria REIT

(Get Free Report)

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX code: DXI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which is primarily invested in high-quality industrial warehouses. At 31 December 2022, the fund's portfolio is valued at $1.6 billion and is located across the major Australian cities, providing sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

See Also

Dividend History for Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.