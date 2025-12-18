IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IREN in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price objective on IREN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Get IREN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IREN

IREN Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IREN opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. IREN has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in IREN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IREN in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.