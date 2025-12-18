Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.95.

Braze Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $260,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 195,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,244.88. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $97,076.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,743.68. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,383 shares of company stock worth $1,719,307. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 1,145,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Braze by 421.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,087 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 70.2% in the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Braze by 238.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 951,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,467,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

