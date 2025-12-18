Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Angi from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Angi has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $20.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Angi had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $265.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Angi will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angi stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. purchased a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

