Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE SXT opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Sensient Technologies's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,501.64. This represents a 4.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $4,142,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

