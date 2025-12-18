Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $52.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 49.54%.The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after buying an additional 94,973 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

