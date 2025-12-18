WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,860,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,090,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,834,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 141,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,653,000 after acquiring an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

