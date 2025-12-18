Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Upgraded by Barclays to Hold Rating

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PONY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pony AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

Pony AI stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. Pony AI has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pony AI by 704.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pony AI by 103.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pony AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

