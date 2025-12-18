Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This is a 66.0% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 29,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

