SM Energy Company (SM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 9th

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 6.3%

SM stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 22.03%.The business had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Read Our Latest Report on SM

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.