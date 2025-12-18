Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Featured Articles

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

