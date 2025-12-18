Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 2.9%
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Rate Cuts Make These 3 Income ETFs More Attractive Than Ever
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.