What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Novartis Q2 Earnings?

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. Novartis has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.