Zacks Research Has Positive View of Markel Group Q4 Earnings

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $22.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $22.56. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $96.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $29.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $32.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $28.79 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $26.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $2,151.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,010.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,976.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.81. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,621.89 and a 12-month high of $2,194.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canerector Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 191,036.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after buying an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $357,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $288,361,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

