Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for NCLH Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.1%

NCLH stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 55.51% and a net margin of 6.85%.Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stella David purchased 6,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,869.74. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 103,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,581.66. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Montague acquired 13,400 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,054. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

