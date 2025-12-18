Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $947.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 78.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,826,000 after buying an additional 3,771,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after buying an additional 2,584,359 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,653,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,336,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.