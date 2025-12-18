What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for TNYA FY2025 Earnings?

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

TNYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8%

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 30,563.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,916,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,064,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,530 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 561.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,504,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 3,823,848 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

