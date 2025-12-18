JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.
JIADE Stock Down 4.5%
JDZG stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. JIADE has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JIADE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About JIADE
JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.
