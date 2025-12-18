Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intuitive Investments Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 283.83%.

Intuitive Investments Group Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Intuitive Investments Group stock opened at GBX 120 on Thursday. Intuitive Investments Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.51. The firm has a market cap of £261.85 million, a PE ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Intuitive Investments Group

Intuitive Investments Group plc (“IIG”) is a closed-end investment company focused on fast growing and high potential investment opportunities.

IIG plc was admitted to AIM in December 2020 with a focus on investments in high potential life sciences businesses. In October 2023, following its move the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange, IIG plc made a strategic investment in Hui10 Inc which now forms its main investment focus, accounting for over 97% of the portfolio.

