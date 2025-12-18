Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 33,491 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.86.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

