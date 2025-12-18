Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys 98,283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

