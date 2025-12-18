Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Buys 22,192 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $17,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 103,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,725,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,687,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $649.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

