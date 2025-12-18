McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $768.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.58 and its 200-day moving average is $596.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $634.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.