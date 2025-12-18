iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF $IBIC Shares Bought by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,146,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

IBIC stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.