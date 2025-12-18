Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,769 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF $IBIG

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 398.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IBIG opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.