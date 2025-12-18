M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.53.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $24,679,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 66,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $5,488,844.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,796,111.36. This trade represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,119,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,773,924 in the last three months.

CoreWeave Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

