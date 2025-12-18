Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 33,519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

