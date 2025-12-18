Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $17.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE

Trinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.09. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $126.82 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $373.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

