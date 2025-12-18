Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glencore

Glencore Trading Up 1.5%

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.