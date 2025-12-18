Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Heico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Heico Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Heico stock opened at $240.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.65 and a 200-day moving average of $247.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.08. Heico has a 1 year low of $174.82 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,547.90. This represents a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,896.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

