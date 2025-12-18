Grant Levy Sells 1,000 Shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) EVP Grant Levy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,206 shares in the company, valued at $8,822,345.80. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Air Lease Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,540,000 after buying an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,797,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,459,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 930.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

