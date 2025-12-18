ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BTIG Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $230.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $781.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $865.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.25. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.66%.ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $77,745.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,571.16. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $214,708.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,701.06. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,709,000 after buying an additional 315,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,970,000 after acquiring an additional 131,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,684,445,000 after acquiring an additional 88,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $2,589,235,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

