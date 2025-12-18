ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $199.56 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.17 and a 1-year high of $229.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,100. This represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,638.15. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,734. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

