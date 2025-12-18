AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Director Acquires $76,250.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 25,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,861,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,348.90. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. AFC Gamma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of ($3.18) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. AFC Gamma had a negative net margin of 70.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFCG

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.