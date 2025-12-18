Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.
AERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a report on Sunday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeromexico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
We are uniquely positioned as the only full service carrier, or FSC, based in Mexico and the only airline that provides long-haul, wide-body service connecting Mexico with the rest of the world. We offer a premium experience to both international and domestic destinations. As of June 30, 2025, we served every major city in Mexico and 52 international cities in 22 countries across multiple continents: North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
