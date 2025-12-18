Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BTIG Research

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KVYO. Stephens lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of KVYO opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,668,743 shares of company stock worth $48,174,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.