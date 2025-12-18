Insider Selling: Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Director Sells $106,350.00 in Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) Director Barbara-Jean Bormann-Kennedy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,325. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of XERS stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xeris Biopharma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 913.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.