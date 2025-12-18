Brooks Klimley Sells 5,000 Shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,420.98. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3,121.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 125,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 54.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 216,022 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $8,402,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 94.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

