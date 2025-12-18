Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) CEO Buys $58,071.00 in Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Ball purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $58,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 118,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,824.73. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Joseph Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Robert Joseph Ball acquired 3,300 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $48,939.00.

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations ( NYSE:SI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,836,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Shoulder Innovations to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Shoulder Innovations

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

