Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.81. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

