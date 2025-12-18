Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 5,346 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.2% of Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 114,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 68,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 641,363 shares in the company, valued at $75,039,471. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,703 shares of company stock worth $12,191,911. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2%

WMT opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

