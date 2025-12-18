Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $30.42 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 6.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 791,513 shares of company stock worth $287,708,906. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $326.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

