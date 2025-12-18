Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wall Street Zen lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $271.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

