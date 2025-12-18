Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 41.1% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

