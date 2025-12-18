Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,703 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,222,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after purchasing an additional 709,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

nVent Electric Stock Down 7.5%

NYSE:NVT opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 14.29%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $456,517.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,034.40. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 115,557 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.78, for a total value of $13,032,518.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,170.40. This represents a 63.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

