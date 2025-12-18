Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 87,055 Diageo plc $DEO

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000. Diageo comprises approximately 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diageo by 72,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,013 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 14.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,217,000 after purchasing an additional 165,839 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 236.6% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,157,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 813,973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,600,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,377,000 after buying an additional 559,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE:DEO opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $85.13 and a 1-year high of $128.29.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
