Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 815.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,173 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 265.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Research raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

CNC opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

