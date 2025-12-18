Sendero Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 121.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $166.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.57.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

