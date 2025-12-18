Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,474 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

